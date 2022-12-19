Michigan gas prices set new 2022 low, AAA says

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan is continuing to see a downward of gas prices, which have not hit a 2022 low days before the holidays, AAA says on Monday.

According to AAA, the average state price for regular gas is $3.07 per gallon, 81 cents less last month and 8 cents less than last year. Officials say the state average dropped by $1.11 in the last two months.

Additionally, gas prices in Metro Detroit dropped to $2.99 per gallon, which is 11 cents less than last week and 27 cents less than last year.

Motorists pay an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank, a discount of $5 form 2021's highest prices last November, AAA says.

"Michigan motorists continue to see gas prices decline with the state average hitting a new 2022-low and a few metro areas falling below $3 a gallon," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through the holiday week."

AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Michiganders will travel for the holidays (Dec. 23-Jan. 2). Officials say it would be a increase of 110,000 people from last year.