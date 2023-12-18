Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan gas prices drop below $3 a gallon ahead of holidays

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 18, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 18, 2023 03:59

(CBS DETROIT) - Just in time to hit the road for the holidays, gas prices have dropped below $3 per gallon in Michigan. 

According to AAA, the average price of unleaded gas in Michigan is $2.96 per gallon, setting a new low for 2023. This new low is 35 cents less than a month ago at this time and 12 cents less than the same time last year. 

Gas prices in the state dropped 15 cents from last week. 

"As the state average drops below $3 a gallon, Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to do the same during the holiday season."  

The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Marquette ($3.18), Jackson ($3.11) and Ann Arbor ($3.04). The least expensive prices are found in Traverse City ($2.87), Benton Harbor ($2.88) and Flint ($2.89). 

AAA says drivers are paying an average of $44 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is $34 less than last year's highest price in June 2022. 

AAA estimates that 3.3 million Michiganders will be driving to their holiday get-togethers this year, and the group expects road travel to be the second-highest ever behind only 2019. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 2:04 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.