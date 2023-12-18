Michigan gas prices drop below $3 a gallon ahead of holidays

(CBS DETROIT) - Just in time to hit the road for the holidays, gas prices have dropped below $3 per gallon in Michigan.

According to AAA, the average price of unleaded gas in Michigan is $2.96 per gallon, setting a new low for 2023. This new low is 35 cents less than a month ago at this time and 12 cents less than the same time last year.

Gas prices in the state dropped 15 cents from last week.

"As the state average drops below $3 a gallon, Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to do the same during the holiday season."

The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Marquette ($3.18), Jackson ($3.11) and Ann Arbor ($3.04). The least expensive prices are found in Traverse City ($2.87), Benton Harbor ($2.88) and Flint ($2.89).

AAA says drivers are paying an average of $44 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is $34 less than last year's highest price in June 2022.

AAA estimates that 3.3 million Michiganders will be driving to their holiday get-togethers this year, and the group expects road travel to be the second-highest ever behind only 2019.