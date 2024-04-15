Michigan football staffer Denard Robinson arrested for OWI in Ann Arbor

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan football player Denard Robinson was arrested early Monday morning for operating while intoxicated in Ann Arbor.

Robinson, 33, who was an assistant director of player personnel at the university, was arrested at about 3:05 a.m. after being involved in a single-car crash in the area of E. Eisenhower Parkway and S. State Street, according to a spokesperson with Ann Arbor police.

Officials say charges are pending toxicology results.

In a statement, Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore said Robinson has been suspended indefinitely.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time," Moore said.

After four seasons with the Wolverines, Robinson played four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-2016).

Last month, defensive line coach Greg Scruggs resigned after he was arrested for suspected drunken driving. Scruggs, a former NFL defensive end, coached Wisconsin's defensive line last season. He was a New York Jets assistant defensive line coach in 2022 following two seasons as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He had not coached a game with the Wolverines prior to resigning.