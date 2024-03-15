Michigan fires men's basketball coach Juwan Howard after 5 seasons

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan announced Friday that men's basketball coach Juwan Howard would not return next season.

The Wolverines finished last in the Big Ten this season, posting a 3-17 conference mark and going 8-24 overall. Michigan ended its season Wednesday with a 66-57 loss to Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

A member of Michigan's famed "Fab Five," Howard spent five seasons in Ann Arbor, compiling an 82-67 record, with two NCAA tournament appearances (2021 and 2022) and a postseason NIT bid in 2023. Howard's 2020-21 team reached the Elite Eight while his 2021-22 squad made a Sweet 16 appearance.

The Wolverines went 48-47 in conference play in those five years. Under Howard, Michigan won the 2021 Big Ten regular season championship.

Howard was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year and Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2021.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," said University of Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

Howard played three seasons (1991-94) with the Wolverines and was a two-time All-American before embarking on a 19-year NBA career that saw him win consecutive NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

The university says a national search will start immediately.