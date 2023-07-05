Michigan fire crews ready for Fourth of July calls

(CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews across Michigan were at the ready for the fires and injuries that can come with the Fourth of July celebrations.

For the White Lake Township Fire Department, the day was relatively calm.

"We're always worried about saying it's calm. It is a bit of a jinx for us," said Capt. Steve Hanneman of the White Lake Township Fire Department.

He has been with the department for 23 years and has seen almost everything the Fourth of July can bring.

"We've run into structure fires from fireworks that land on people's roofs," he said. "We've had fireworks that people think that are spent or used, and they weren't out, and they'd throw them in the garbage, and their garbage cans would catch on fire, which would be by their homes."

They have also dealt with minor burns from fireworks. Hanneman said most days, they respond to more medical calls than fire calls. He expected July 4 to be the same, especially without so many people out in the heat, celebrating.

"As I like to refer to them, adult beverages, it'll dehydrate you. So not hydrating properly, being in the heat today could cause injuries."

Hanneman said in the days after the holiday. Many people will continue to shoot off fireworks. He reminds everyone to always submerge their fireworks in water before throwing them in the trash.