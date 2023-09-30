Michigan family seeks answers in 2020 fatal shooting of Devin Sherrell

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 28, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 28, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 28, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the 2020 shooting death of Devin Sherrell in Warren.

According to Crime Stoppers, Sherrell was killed on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 24000 block of La Salle Avenue.

Officials say an unknown suspect knocked on Sherrell's door and said an incident was happening in his backyard. Sherrell walked out of his house to his backyard and was shot multiple times.

The suspect fled in a silver vehicle heading south toward Detroit.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up or visiting www.1800speakup.org.