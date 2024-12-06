Michigan families celebrate Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — It was cold outside, but that didn't stop over 5,000 people from coming to Greenfield Village on Thursday to celebrate the holiday spirit.

"It is like walking into a Christmas card; this has all the sweet things of the holidays," said Greenfield Village employee Ginger Dean.

Once again, Holiday Nights was one of the hottest tickets in town during the holiday season, like it has been since its first year back in 2004.

"I'm so happy to see people out and about, especially in the cold weather. It's just great," Ryan Mondalek said.

This attraction is located on more than 80 acres of Greenfield Village. It's filled with holiday goods and fun activities, like riding an authentic historic Model T or learning how chocolate was made 250 years ago.

"You feel like you step back in time, it's magical," said Chris, who comes to the village every year with family.

It's a fun and festive time where person after person and family after family told CBS Detroit they'd recommend the experience to others.

And getting in the holiday spirit means more than just the experience for the parents who brought their kids Thursday night.

"Christmas to me is about family being together and celebrating the holiday. Seeing little kids like my little 7-year-old floating around here somewhere, just seeing her face beam with Christmas, is just wonderful," said Victoria Wilson, a singer with the Milford Presbyterian Church.

Holiday Nights will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday and then once again on Dec. 11-15, 18-23 and 26-28.