Two injured after elderly man attempted to make U-turn on I-94

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were hurt after a 92-year-old man attempted to make a U-turn on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police says at about 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the man was traveling westbound in a silver Cadillac when he tried to turn around and struck a semi-truck going eastbound.

Police say the semi, which was loaded with about 70,000 car batteries, left the roadway and rolled over, stopping upside down. There was no leakage from the batteries.

The 92-year-old man and semi-truck driver were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Michigan State Police