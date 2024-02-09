Michigan driver slams into deputy's car while distracted by overturned semi that spilled soybeans on US-127

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver crashed into a Michigan deputy's vehicle on Thursday after being distracted by an overturned semi-truck that had spilled soybeans on US-127.

At 11:50 a.m., troopers responded to southbound US-127 near Maple Rapids in Greenbush Township for a crash involving a Clinton County deputy's vehicle and a Toyota 4Runner. Deputies were in the area due to a crash on northbound US-127 involving a semi-truck.

When they arrived, troopers learned that while a deputy was blocking the fast lane of southbound US-27 due to debris, the Toyota 4Runner struck him from behind.

State police say the driver was distracted by the crash, and drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The deputy and the driver were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

"This is just another reminder to our followers that it is so important to pay attention to your driving and to not be distracted," according to a post from MSP First District on social media.