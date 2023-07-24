Michigan doctor warns against viral "Barbie" feet challenge

(CBS DETROIT) - With the new hit movie "Barbie" now in theaters, social media users are said to be taking part in the "Barbie" feet challenge. But some doctors are saying doing it for too long is not a good idea.

The challenge involves standing on your tiptoes, mimicking the high arch like the iconic doll. The same stance can be seen in preview clips of the film ahead of its release.

University of Michigan podiatrist Sari Priesand says while it's OK to try it once, repeatedly walking in that stance can cause injuries to the ankle and other parts of your feet. It can also injure the Achilles tendon, which officials say runs from the back of the heel and across the ankle.

"Leave the Barbie feet to the Barbies," Priesand said in a press release.

Priesand says in addition to maintaining the high arch, wearing high-heeled shoes, like the doll, can lead to more pressure on your footprint and the increased development of callus.

"If the shoe is not comfortable to begin with, it's probably not going to be a good choice in terms of having to wear it for working, commuting, standing for long periods of time, or other everyday activities," Priesand said.

Experts say simple injuries like inflammation can be treated by resting, Epsom salt, ice baths, over-the-counter medications and wearing appropriate shoes.

Injuries that are considered more serious, like fractures, may require medical attention.