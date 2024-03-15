Could more e-bikes begin to appear at state parks? New Michigan DNR proposal looks into it

New Michigan DNR proposal looking to include e-bikes on state park trails

(CBS DETROIT) - As the spring season begins, state parks can begin to see more families and community members frequenting their locations.

Maybury State Park is one. Countless Metro Detroiters went for a walk or ride Friday evening. While manual bikes are always thriving, it's the e-bikes that have gained stem.

Now, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to get with the times.

"What we want to make sure that we're doing is evaluating this over a year period to make sure it's something that does work and does fit in," said Nicole Hunt, DNR regulatory unit manager.

It's an expansion that affects state park-managed nonmotorized bike trails. Right now, Class 1 e-bikes, which still require pedaling, are allowed on cement or gravel trails.

With the change, mountain bike trails could also be included.

"Typically, the people who are out using the trails are gonna be the ones who are using the E-bikes, so I think they have an awareness," Hunt said.

Class 2 e-bikes, which are fully controlled with a motor, would be open on both paved trails and state park-managed natural surface trails as long as the user has a permit.

The DNR has been looking into the change for over a year now. For people who frequent state parks, it's the motorized bike that makes them weary.

"The regular bicyclists that go out to the dirt trail are pretty cognizant of the people that are here, so they do go slower, but an e-bike going 20 miles per hour. I'd be a little leery of that," said Frank Kava, who visits Maybury frequently with his wife.

There are about 3,000 miles of non-motorized state park trails in Michigan. If the proposal is approved, signs indicating which bike is allowed will be placed.

"There could be some other areas that are designated for e-bikes, there's some other trails that are out a little bit farther," Kava suggested.

Nothing is finalized until the DNR director signs off on the proposed land use.

The DNR is seeking community input on the proposal.