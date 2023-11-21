Michigan DNR officers seize cocaine, 6 illegal firearms from Oakland County men

(CBS DETROIT) - Three men are facing charges after Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers found cocaine and illegal firearms in vehicles in Montmorency County last week.

Michigan DNR conservation officers seized 2 grams of cocaine, two pistols and four rifles, from three Oakland County men in two separate vehicles, located north of Atlanta, on Nov. 15. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Sgt. Mike Mshar was patrolling in the area of County Road 622 and Rouse Road when he came across a vehicle that was moving slowly with a window down. There were two men wearing "hunter" orange inside the vehicle.

The driver stopped to speak with Mshar, who noticed the passenger put something under his seat.

The officer asked the passenger to exit the vehicle, and when he did, a bag of cocaine fell onto the ground. A second vehicle then arrived, which was being driven by the passenger's father.

In addition, Conservation Officer Dan Liestenfeltz arrived at the scene to assist.

The officers believed the father was driving under the influence of alcohol, and he then failed field sobriety tests.

"Concealed pistol license-certified, the man was also carrying a loaded pistol, which is illegal when intoxicated by drugs or alcohol," according to the Michigan DNR.

Officers received probable cause to search the two vehicles and found more cocaine in the first vehicle and three rifles. They also found a second pistol and rifle in the second vehicle that the father was driving.

The three Oakland County men were arrested and lodged in the Alpena County Jail.

The two men in the first vehicle are facing felony charges for possessing cocaine and for possessing a firearm with illegal drugs.

According to the Michigan DNR, the father is facing the charges of operating while intoxicated and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

The identities of the three men are being withheld until they have all been arraigned.