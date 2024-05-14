DNR officer, 22, to stand trial in off-duty shooting at Michigan campsite

(CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer who announced himself as a law enforcement official before being involved in a shooting at a campsite has been bound over to stand trial, officials said.

Ryan Cox, 22, of Mancelona, was bound over on the charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and felony firearm.

On May 13, 2023, Cox allegedly intervened in a verbal and physical altercation at the Merrill-Gorrel County Park in Barryton. The altercation involved his father and other campers, according to a release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

It is also alleged that Cox announced himself as a DNR conservation officer before firing several shots, striking one person.

Even though Cox was off-duty at the time of the incident, the DNR asked state police to investigate.

He was charged in 2023 after state police completed their investigation.

"We entrust law enforcement officers to maintain public trust and uphold the law," Nessel said. "My office takes allegations against those who breach this trust seriously, on or off duty, and is committed to ensuring anyone who breaks the law is held accountable."