Watch CBS News
Local News

DNR officer, 22, to stand trial in off-duty shooting at Michigan campsite

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Crash after Detroit police chase leaves 6 hurt, Goff signs contract extension and more top stories
Crash after Detroit police chase leaves 6 hurt, Goff signs contract extension and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer who announced himself as a law enforcement official before being involved in a shooting at a campsite has been bound over to stand trial, officials said. 

Ryan Cox, 22, of Mancelona, was bound over on the charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and felony firearm. 

On May 13, 2023, Cox allegedly intervened in a verbal and physical altercation at the Merrill-Gorrel County Park in Barryton. The altercation involved his father and other campers, according to a release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. 

It is also alleged that Cox announced himself as a DNR conservation officer before firing several shots, striking one person. 

Even though Cox was off-duty at the time of the incident, the DNR asked state police to investigate.

He was charged in 2023 after state police completed their investigation. 

"We entrust law enforcement officers to maintain public trust and uphold the law," Nessel said. "My office takes allegations against those who breach this trust seriously, on or off duty, and is committed to ensuring anyone who breaks the law is held accountable."   

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 11:02 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.