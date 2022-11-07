Michigan firearm deer season: DNR offers safety tips

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's firearm deer season begins on Nov. 15 and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving out tips to stay safe.

DNR officials say non-hunters should wear bright colors, particularly orange, and be aware of their surroundings near woods or fields.

Officials say hunters should :

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Be aware of surroundings – know the target and what is beyond it.

Unload firearms when crossing obstacles and/or getting in or out of a tree stand.

Obey "no trespassing" signs; they are there for a reason.

Obtain landowner permission to retrieve game that has wandered onto private property.

Wear as much hunter orange as possible to increase visibility to other hunters.

"Success is not always about filling your tag, it's about safely enjoying the experience and sharing it with friends and family back at camp after the hunt," said Lt. Tom Wanless, head of the department's recreational safety.

For more information on hunting safety tips, visit Michigan.gov/HuntingSafety.