Michigan DNR announces free snowmobiling weekend Feb. 11-12

(CBS DETROIT) - Snowmobilers in Michigan will have the opportunity to ride out without registration or permit for two days next month.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday it will offer free snowboarding weekend Feb. 11-12. State officials say the requirement of licenses, registrations or trail permits will be suspended for those two days. However, operators and anglers are still required to adhere to all rules and regulations.

This comes after lawmakers approved bills allowing the DNR to offer the free weekend.

"Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven't dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails," Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said in a press release. "It's also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

Additionally, DNR will have free off-road vehicle weekends June 10-11 and Aug. 19-20 as well as free fishing weekends Feb. 18-19 and June 10-11.

For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, including trail maps, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.