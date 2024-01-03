Watch CBS News
Three picked to fill open spots on Michigan redistricting commission

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The redistricting saga continued Wednesday. 

The Michigan Department of State picked three new commissioners

Names were drawn to replace the commissioners who resigned from the 13-member board in December. 

This is after a judge ruled that the commission's newest voting map drawings disenfranchised black voters in Detroit.

Two democrats and one republican applicant were chosen at random.

Elaine Andrade and Donna Callaghan were selected to join as democratic members, with Marcus Muldoon as the newest republican member.

