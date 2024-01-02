Here's how new members are appointed to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has three spots open.

The organization tasked with drawing new voting district maps for Michigan should receive their new members through random selection on Wednesday.

"To select 13 redistricting commissioners, the Constitution lays out a two-step process," said Charlie Beall, the director of education programs for Voters Not Politicians. "The first is drawing a randomly selected pool of semifinalists from the complete list of applicants, which is done to reflect Michigan's demographic and geographic diversity."

The group Voters Not Politicians was responsible for drafting the language that created the process for appointing commissioners in 2018.

"So tomorrow, we will see the three names be drawn for the three vacancies. There were two Democrats that stepped down from the commission, so we must see two new Democrats on the commission, and then we'll see one new Republican added to the commission," Beall said.

A software program will randomly select the three names.

"So what we'll see in the public selection process is we'll see them execute the program, and then we'll see names populate as a result of the selection," he said.

New members out of the hundreds of applicants are expected to be picked at the MICRC's next meeting on Wednesday.