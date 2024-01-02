Watch CBS News
Politics

Here's how new members are appointed to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Here's how new members are appointed to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Here's how new members are appointed to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission 01:46

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has three spots open. 

The organization tasked with drawing new voting district maps for Michigan should receive their new members through random selection on Wednesday.  

"To select 13 redistricting commissioners, the Constitution lays out a two-step process," said Charlie Beall, the director of education programs for Voters Not Politicians. "The first is drawing a randomly selected pool of semifinalists from the complete list of applicants, which is done to reflect Michigan's demographic and geographic diversity." 

The group Voters Not Politicians was responsible for drafting the language that created the process for appointing commissioners in 2018.

"So tomorrow, we will see the three names be drawn for the three vacancies. There were two Democrats that stepped down from the commission, so we must see two new Democrats on the commission, and then we'll see one new Republican added to the commission," Beall said. 

A software program will randomly select the three names.

"So what we'll see in the public selection process is we'll see them execute the program, and then we'll see names populate as a result of the selection," he said. 

New members out of the hundreds of applicants are expected to be picked at the MICRC's next meeting on Wednesday.

Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 5:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.