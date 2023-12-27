Group wants special master in Michigan redistricting fight

Group wants special master in redistricting fight

Group wants special master in redistricting fight

Group wants special master in redistricting fight

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's an update on Michigan's redistricting fight.

A lawsuit by leaders of Detroit's Black community is fighting for fairness in Detroit's House and Senate districts.

This comes after a federal judge ruled those 13 new districts, violate the law by disenfranchising black voters.

Michigan's independent Citizens Redistricting Commission began drawing the new districts after the 2020 census, and they were used in the 2022 election.

Three of those commissioners resigned in the past week.

The secretary of state says their replacements will be chosen Jan. 3.

But the group Black Leadership Matters, which won the case to have Detroit's districts redrawn, wants to see a special master assigned to help redraw the districts.

The plaintiffs plan to submit a list of people who could be assigned a special master by Jan. 2.