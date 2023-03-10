Michigan Department of Education hosting virtual job fairs

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) will be hosting virtual job fairs to help local school districts connect with potential employees.

The MDE is hosting three virtual job fairs with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to help the states increase the number of teachers in areas experiencing a shortage.

The job fairs will be held on the following dates:

May 10, 2023

June 7, 2023

August 9, 2023

These job fairs are open to employers of educators and educational support staff, along with people looking to work in education.

"From administrative assistants to teachers, principals to bus drivers, it takes a large number of educational staff working together to serve our students and their diverse needs," said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. "Students deserve qualified school staff to assist them in their learning experiences, and job fairs are one way we are able to assist schools and districts in placing qualified staff in areas of need."

For more information and to register for the job fairs, visit here.