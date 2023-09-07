Michigan Democrats introduce bills repealing state's anti-abortion laws

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The debate over abortion rights and reproductive health didn't end in Michigan when Proposal 3 passed last year.

Earlier this week, State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D) introduced new legislation to expand access and repeal what she calls "harmful laws on the books."

"A right isn't truly a right if it's not accessible to everybody, and there are still trap laws that we have on the books that were passed after Roe v. Wade that sought to limit abortion access across the state of Michigan and target abortion providers in a way that no other health care in the state of Michigan is," Pohutsky said. "We are seeking to make sure that that constitutional right is accessible and affordable to everyone."

Her legislation is an 11-bill package that, if passed, would remove some of the barriers pro-abortion advocates see in the current system, like removing the 24-hour waiting period to receive an abortion, allowing Medicaid to cover pregnancy-related care, including abortion, and removing medically unnecessary regulations.

"Despite the fact that no surgical procedure takes place in any of these facilities, they are required to be licensed as free-standing surgical facilities, essentially, like tiny hospitals, and just require equipment that isn't necessary for any of the procedures that take place there," said Pohutsky.

For advocates of this legislation, like the ACLU of Michigan, these bills mean better access for Michiganders and visitors who come to the state for care.

"This will ensure that abortion is accessible and affordable if you have a right to abortion, but you can't access it. It's really just a right in name only. So this will ensure that it's available to anyone who needs it," said Merissa Kovach, legislative director for the ACLU of Michigan.

Genevieve Marnon with Right to Life Michigan says her organization has concerns about the safety of these changes and takes issue with the changes to Medicaid.

"It's taxpayer-funded abortions, and it's an affront to people who are pro-life and who have a conscience objection to abortion to be forced to pay for another person's abortion," said Marnon. "Again, you're free to choose to have an abortion now with Prop 3 in place. But it's another thing to ask somebody to compel somebody else to pay for it."

This is the third time the Reproductive Health Act has been introduced here in Michigan, but the first since Democrats took the majority. Pohutsky and advocates say they're hopeful this time around.