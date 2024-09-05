Michigan dairy farm recalls ice cream, milk due to pasteurization issues

4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan dairy farm has recalled its ice cream and milk products out of an abundance of caution due to issues with pasteurization.

During a routine inspection at Cooks Farm Dairy in Ortonville, a dairy inspector with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found "inadequate recordings" on the pasteurization charts. This was brought to the farm's attention on Aug. 28.

The following products are affected by this recall:

Ice cream lots of 1.5 Qt. and Pint containers-All Flavors

• Batch#18 (pasteurized on 5/21/2024)

• Batch#24 (pasteurized on 7/2/2024)

• Batch#30 (pasteurized on 8/13/2024)

Milk lots of gallon, ½ gallon, and pint containers-All Varieties

• Code Date 6/10/2024 (pasteurized on 5/27/2024)

• Code Date 6/17/2024 (pasteurized on 6/3/2024)

• Code Date 9/2/2024 (pasteurized on 8/19/2024)

There are no known illnesses, injuries or defects with these products. The farm issued the voluntary recall after discovering the issue with documentation.

"We are voluntarily recalling the listed products for an abundance of caution due to mechanical failure in record keeping and chart recording while processing," Quinton Cook said in the press release from the farm. "The root cause of the improper recordings were bad chart recording mechanics that were fixed immediately."

In addition, Cook said they addressed "improper air temperatures in ice cream pasteurizing tanks."

"Please call myself, Quinton Cook, with any questions, concerns, or comments that I can address for you," said Cook. "Our family has been committed to quality in our dairy products for four generations. We apologize for this inconvenience and are diligently at work to rectify the situation. Thank you for your understanding."

Customers can contact Cook at 248-249-3002 or qcook@cooksfarmdairy.com with any questions.