Michigan couple dresses as bride, groom for Halloween to celebrate 64th wedding anniversary
(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit couple planned a special costume for Halloween this year.
Norman and Maria Leo, both 91, of Clinton Township, dressed up as a bride and a groom for the Halloween party at their senior living home as they celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on Oct. 31.
The pair met while Maria was working as a waitress at a local restaurant, according to their granddaughter Amanda Klingbail.
It was a Friday when Norman sat down to eat at the restaurant.
As a Catholic, Maria doesn't eat meat on Fridays year-round, not just during Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends before Easter.
So, when Norman said he didn't know what to order, Maria asked him if he was Catholic, and he said yes, so she told him he would have the Mac and Cheese.
They got married on Halloween, and now, 64 years later, they decided to dress as a bride and groom to celebrate their years of marriage.
When asked for advice on having a long-lasting marriage, Norman said, "Try to get along and do whatever the wife wants."
The couple won the "Best Costume" award at their senior living home for their costumes.
