Michigan county sergeant charged for alleged assault of inmate

(CBS DETROIT) - A sergeant with the Hillsdale Sheriff's Office is facing seven felonies for allegedly assaulting a female inmate nearly three years ago in the Hillsdale County Jail.

Ronald Leggitt, 43, of Marshall, is charged with one count of misconduct in office and six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

State officials say Leggitt, who was a supervisor, allegedly assaulted the female inmate on Dec. 16, 2021. Officials say jail staff was notified that the woman resisted arrest and continued to resist during the booking process.

The woman then allegedly assaulted six times with aerosol subject restraint, spraying it in her face. Officials say during the assault, the woman was held down with wrist and ankle cuffs and a chest restraint.

"Law enforcement officers have an obligation to protect the physical safety of those within their custody," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "When their conduct stoops to criminality, we must take such allegations very seriously. My department prioritizes matters of public integrity and will continue to hold those who violate the rule of law accountable."

Leggitt is scheduled to be arraigned on March 15.