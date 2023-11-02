Michigan health officials confirm dog taken to Oakland County vet tested positive for rabies

(CBS DETROIT) - A dog that was found in Detroit and taken to a veterinary hospital in Farmington Hills has tested positive for rabies, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials say this is the first canine rabies case in the county that officials can recall.

An Oakland County woman found the dog in Detroit and took it back to her home for three days, according to a press release. The woman took the dog to the Advanced Veterinary Medical Center in Farmington Hills on Oct. 25 when the animal began showing neurological symptoms.

A veterinarian examined the dog and determined it should be euthanized. The dog's remains were sent to Oakland County Animal Control before it was transported to the MDHHS lab in Lansing, where it was determined the animal tested positive for rabies.

Officials say the dog did not bite anyone who came in contact with it; however, the woman who cared for it was exposed to its saliva.

"This rabies case is a reminder of how vital it is for dog owners to have their pets vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease," Bob Gatt, manager of Oakland County Animal Control, said in a statement. "It not only protects other pets but children and adults, as well."

Officials issued the following steps to protect yourself from rabies:

Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.

Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.

Keep pets indoors, supervise when outside, and always use a leash when walking to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.

Keep garbage securely covered, as these items may attract wild or stray animals.

To report potential rabies exposure, call the Oakland County Health Division at 248-858-1286.