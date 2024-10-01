Michigan community leaders react to Iran's missile attack on Israel

(CBS DETROIT) - Tensions continue to escalate throughout the Middle East as Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel on Tuesday. With the increasing military attacks in the region, many people in Michigan say they feel the pain 6,000 miles away.

Just hours after Israel began ground operations in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure, Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel on Tuesday in a revenge attack for Israel's killing of several Hezbollah leaders, including its top leader.

While Israel was able to neutralize most of the damage, it's still a scary day for Detroit's Jewish community, especially as they plan to celebrate Rosh Hashanah on Wednesday.

"It's a Jewish community that comes together in times of crisis and hardship, and that's what we're experiencing, and so we send our love and support to the people of Israel, and we are praying for more peaceful times to return. And that safety and security is returned to all the civilians throughout the region," said David Kurzmann, senior director of community affairs with the Jewish Federation of Detroit.

As the local Jewish community is seeing these tense moments play out overseas, so is the local Arab community.

Mariam Charara with the Arab American Civil Rights League tells CBS Detroit that almost everyone here locally knows someone impacted in the Middle East.. and right now so many are worried about their loved ones escaping conflict in Lebanon.

"We have individuals that are absolutely desperate calling already losing some of their family members, in desperate need for someone to help. It's just a feeling of devastation, guilt, frustration, feeling like there's really not much you can do it's just these are dark days," Charara said.

As thousands struggle to flee Lebanon, Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell urged the State Department to swiftly arrange evacuation flights for American citizens and their immediate family members currently in Lebanon.

"I sent a letter today to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for the State Department to arrange evacuation flights for people who are trying to get out of Lebanon and be able to come home. I don't know that many people realize that more than 89,000 Americans as of 2022 that are in Lebanon," Dingell said.