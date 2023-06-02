Michigan combats dropping college enrollment numbers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's college enrollment numbers are continuing to drop. New data from spring 2023 enrollment shows Michigan's decline is among the worst in the country.

Across the nation, college enrollment in two-year and four-year colleges dropped 0.5% in 2023. In Michigan, enrollment dropped by 2.2%.

"I think it's an urgent issue," said Erica Orians, the vice president of the Michigan Community College Association.

She said Michigan's aging population and diminishing high school pipeline are part of the reason for the decline in enrollment. But another is Michigan's strong employment numbers.

"When students can go get good jobs, they go get good jobs and enter the labor market and decide that they'll attend college later."

She said if the college-educated workforce shrinks that will have repercussions for retaining and attracting employees to Michigan.

"This is an issue for the future of Michigan's economy."

The state has a number of initiatives to increase enrollment, including financial help through the Michigan Reconnect program, and Michigan Achievement Scholarship, as well as a push to bring in international and out-of-state students.

"I would say we especially pilfer from Illinois, as do a lot of other states," said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

He said the state also has initiatives in place to encourage working adults to finish degrees they started in the past.

"I do think one myth that needs to get busted is that the return on investment somehow has been diminished. And that has not been the case at all."

He said the data shows that people with degrees continue to earn more money than those without, and most of the highest-paying jobs in Michigan require a four-year degree.

"I actually have some optimism here moving forward that we'll be able to stop the bleeding on enrollment and actually turn things around and start rebuilding," said Hurley.