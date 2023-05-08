Michigan child care workers rally for higher wages

(CBS DETROIT) - Dozens of childcare providers closed their doors Monday for A Day Without Child Care.

Workers from across the state united with local families and supporters to bring awareness to low-wage jobs, staff shortages, and access to affordable programs.

"We enjoy what we're doing and at the same time we want to be respected," said Nina Hodge, organizer of the Detroit rally and owner of Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center.

"This is an industry. This is not babysitting, and they need to respect us. They need to treat us like this is a business."

A Day Without Child Care is a national push to advocate for childcare workers and families, where centers shut their doors for one day to stand in solidarity.

"The problem is it's not enough workers there's not enough money, so they don't have money to pay people to come in and help them with to provide daycare for the child," said Symone Wilkes, a supporting parent.

"How can I work when there's no money given to the child care providers that provide the extra care for my children when I need to go out to work."

Organizers are calling on the Michigan Appropriations Committee to expand funding allocated for childcare in the state.

"We are priority, and we are essential to workers," said Monique Snyder, who owns Brainiacs Clubhouse Development Center.

"Without us, there are no workers. In September of 2023, we're going to have a 26% decrease in our rates. However, we're held to a high-quality system right now that has recently been put in place that leaves us at an unequal playing field."

Last year nearly 5,200 Michigan child care centers received over $250 million through the child care stabilization grant.

Governor Whitmer's office released the following statement in response to Monday's rally:

"Governor Whitmer is using every tool in her toolbox to lower the cost of child care for Michigan families and address decades of disinvestment in child care. She's worked across the aisle to secure historic investments to make child care more affordable for working families, stabilize child care businesses, and expand access to affordable child care for 150,000 children across the state. As a mom, the governor knows how important it is for parents to know their kids are safe while they're at work. That's why the governor set an ambitious goal to open 1,000 new child care programs, with the state nearly three-quarters of the way to this goal already. We will continue to make investments in these critical programs until every family has affordable child care options in their community."