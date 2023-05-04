Michigan child care home license suspended after owners admit to using meth

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The group child care home license of a facility in Kent County has been revoked after the owners admitted to using meth at the facility and then caring for children, state officials said.

Ericka and Thomas Cronkright owned Monkey Run Daycare, located at 50 Solon in Cedar Springs, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

According to state documents, during an interview with Ericka Cronkright, Ericka said she and Thomas started using meth in August 2022 and that Thomas also uses cocaine.

In addition, Ericka said they sometimes use meth in the child care room attached to the home.

The documents also say Ericka told officials they used meth on April 27 and closed the facility the next day because they "were in no shape to care for kids due to their meth use." She also said that they have been caring for fewer than six children because Thomas does drugs more than she does, and she cannot always count on his help with caring for the children.

On April 30, Thomas used drugs at the home, and they had three children to take care of at the facility the following day, May 1.

According to state documents, Thomas was upset about something he had seen on Ericka's phone and physically assaulted her. As he hit her, he said, "Don't move or I'll kill you," and obtained a shotgun.

Officials say at one point during this incident, he pointed the gun at Ericka and a child she had been holding.

Ericka then ran from the home while she was holding the child and fell, and as she looked back, she saw Thomas still pointing a gun at her.

Thomas then got in his truck, continued telling Ericka she was going to die and drove away. State documents say Ericka hid in a neighbor's garage while the neighbor contacted the police.

When Kent County deputies arrived, they found the Cronkright's dogs in the home acting aggressively and had to call Animal Control before they could enter. Two children were left alone in the house at the time.

Ericka was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, and Thomas was arrested for felony assault and aggravated domestic violence.

In addition, state documents say Thomas admitted to keeping an ammunition shell taped to the outside of the weapon, and Ericka told officials that when he pointed the gun at her that day, the shell was gone.

Effective May 2, the Cronkright's group child care home license was revoked, and they cannot accept children for care, and must inform all parents that their license has been suspended and they cannot care for their children.