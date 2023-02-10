Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.

According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.

Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.

State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.

In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13 children at one time and placed infants in bouncy seats and covered them with sheets.

Rookus admitted to placing the children inside the tents and locking them in and said she knew it was wrong but did not think it was abusive, according to state documents. She told state officials it was easier to lock children inside tents to ensure they were not destroying things.

On Feb. 3, Debra Sainer, a child care staff member at Rookus' facility, admitted there were two child-sized tents secured with a padlock, with one tent placed in the middle of a queen size bed on the upper level of the home. She said they were locked with children in them. One was entirely covered with a sheet.

Officials say Sainer also admitted children had been locked inside the tents for the past two years that she had worked there.

A licensing consultant conducted an unannounced onsite inspection on Feb. 6, and Rookus admitted to locking children in tents for the past two to three years.

According to state documents, Rookus' license to operate the home child care facility has been suspended, effective as of 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Michigan state officials are actively investigating this incident.