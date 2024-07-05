Michigan cheer coach accused of having inappropriate behavior with minor, school district says

Paul Whelan calls on Biden as he spends another holiday in Russian prison and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A cheerleading coach at a Michigan high school is being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate interactions with a minor, school district officials said.

A Monroe High School cheer coach was placed on administrative leave at the end of the school year for the alleged behavior and has resigned, according to a statement from Monroe Public Schools on Thursday.

The school district says rumors of the behavior started circulating in the fall, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigated, but there was no credible evidence to back up the rumors.

The rumors resurfaced again later in the school year, and this time, Michigan State Police and Child Protective Services assisted the sheriff's office with an investigation. However, no evidence was found.

Then, on June 7, the school district says they received evidence "that the rumors could be true."

School officials contacted the sheriff's office, and the coach was placed on administrative leave.

"Student well-being is a priority in our district, and concerns of this nature are taken very seriously," Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Shaw said. "Our high school administration took the appropriate steps each time rumors surfaced, and along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigated thoroughly."

The investigation is ongoing and will pend a prosecutor's review once it is complete.

"People want to have all of the information before the investigation is complete and will jump to conclusions without all of the facts or information," Shaw said as he asked for the community's patience while authorities investigate.

The other cheer coach at the high school also resigned.

As tryouts will start soon, Shaw wanted to alert the school community that new coaches have been hired for both positions.