Michigan Central hosting Winter at The Station

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Central is continuing its celebration of its reopening during the holiday season.

Winter at The Station runs Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 28 and features winter lights, guided tours and SOLSTICE by Iregular. The event also includes an interactive winter garden, food and musical performances.

On Friday, performances include Urban Art Orchestra & Friends.

Anyone interested in attending this weekend can register for free. The final weekend of Winter at The Station is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $10 on Friday and free on Saturday.

For more information, visit Michigan Central's website.