Michigan Catholic bishops urge support for immigrant families

(CBS DETROIT) — The Roman Catholic bishops who serve the dioceses in Michigan have issued a joint letter "to offer our continued pastoral and prayerful support for migrant individuals and families" who now are living in the state.

The letter, published this week by the Michigan Catholic Conference, was presented on behalf of the leaders of the Archdiocese of Detroit including the archbishop, the Most Rev. Allen Vigneron; and the bishops for the dioceses in Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marquette and Saginaw.

The conference serves as the official voice of the Catholic Church in Michigan on matters of public policy, and has issued advocacy statements on a variety of issues.

"We hear and empathize with families across the state who express anxiety and fear over mass deportations and harmful rhetoric that broadly demeans our immigrant brothers and sisters," the bishops' letter said. "As shepherds of our flocks, we pledge amid such uncertainty to promote through the Michigan Catholic Conference and in our respective dioceses unyielding support and respect for the human dignity of all migrant people in our midst."

The bishops' letter urges elected officials "to support policies that keep immigrant and undocumented families safe and united, and to protect those who arrived as children."

They specifically call on the Michigan Congressional delegation to "work for a humane immigration system that welcomes refugees and immigrants by providing a fair pathway to citizenship; one that also keeps borders safe and secure from criminal activity, including human trafficking and the smuggling of illegal drugs."

The letter includes wishes of peace, faith and hope for migrant individuals, and a petition to Our Lady of Guadalupe on behalf of all those who seek "heavenly intercession."

Since President Trump took office, efforts to deport illegal immigrants have ramped up. On Wednesday, Metro Detroit politicians and advocates rallied together at Patton Park in Detroit to discuss the rights of local immigrants.