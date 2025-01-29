Metro Detroit politicians, advocates urge immigrants to know their rights amid enforcement efforts

(CBS DETROIT) — On Wednesday, advocates in Metro Detroit rallied together at Patton Park in Detroit to emphasize the rights of local immigrants.

Since President Trump took office, efforts to deport illegal immigrants have ramped up, even here in Metro Detroit. However, questions involving what actions are legal remain at the forefront for many.

Some of the area's politicians have encouraged individuals to know their constitutional rights.

A group of politicians and advocates participated in a rally Jan. 29, 2025, at Patton Park in Detroit to discuss immigration rights. Jesse Gonzales

"We're going to protect our neighbors, so not on our watch will you come and use racist policies," Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said.

Tlaib and Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero addressed members of the press on Wednesday to voice concerns of their constituents with the goal of fighting fear with knowledge.

"We're going to make sure that you know your rights and we're going to fight for you," Tlaib said.

Detroit Public Schools Community District leaders have vowed to protect their students against any raids despite Mr. Trump's executive order allowing federal immigration agencies to make arrests in schools.

Superintendent Nickolai Vitti is urging his staff to report any interactions with ICE.

"So, this district, through its sanctuary district policy and its evolution of that, is not going to let ICE in our buildings without a warrant. We are not going to give records to the federal government, to immigration officials. We are going to be true to our core values ... students first," said Vitti.

CBS News Detroit asked Santiago-Romero during the press conference if people in the community are fearful to send their children to school.

"I'm getting messages from teachers that are having empty classrooms because children are not going to schools right now. It's a private space still. You can still keep the doors closed. It's going to be important that our schools are trained, that they also know their rights," Santiago-Romero stated.

Politicians and advocates at the rally provided immigrants with tips, including reminding them that they have the right to remain silent, contact an attorney and not volunteer any information, such as their immigration status or place of birth.