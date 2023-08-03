Michigan Capitol security upgrades set to be in place by Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In a matter of weeks, getting inside the Michigan Capitol will look a little different as increased security measures are installed alongside a new weapons ban.

"We'll start installing it and testing it," said William Kandler, who serves as chair of the Michigan Capitol Commission. "Once we get it up and running, we'll probably have it on, but it's not going to be implemented. We're not going to be stopping people. We want people to see it and get used to having it and make sure we know how it works."

These security upgrades have been in the works for months. Last February, the commission voted unanimously to implement new security measures and a weapons ban for the Capitol grounds.

"We're going to really limit the access that people will have," Kandler said. "We'll be able to screen everybody through our weapons detection equipment and hopefully keep any dangerous items out of the building and keep the people here who work here and people who visit here safe."

Kandler tells CBS News Detroit that things like firearms, explosives and knives are the main things officers will screen for. However, there will be exceptions.

"If a carpet installer came in, had an Exacto knife, obviously, that's okay," he said.

Pass-through weapons detection equipment will be placed at the main entrance. Kandler said he hopes the new measures won't cause any backups.

"We will have someplace like where vendors and carpenters can come in so we can check what they have in their bag, but mainly people will just move through very rapidly," he said.