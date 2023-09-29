Michigan cannabis regulator recalls certain edibles for exceeded amount of THC

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency announced a company has voluntarily recalled some edible products because they exceeded the maximum amount of THC allowed, as well as packaging.

According to the notice dated Sept. 27, SBCMI LLC, known as Shango, recalled Viola brand gummies from the following stores:

Information Entopy (1115 S. Broadway St., Ann Arbor)

Shango Hazel Park (22821 S. Chrysler Drive, Hazel Park)

Emerald Fire Provisioning Center (4980 N. Dickenson Road, Suite 420, Coleman)

Plan B Wellness Center in Detroit (20101 W. Eight Mile Road, Detroit)

The stores have to display the recall notice on the sales floor for 30 days.

Products include Viola Paradise Island, Viola Auntie Punch, Viola Uptown Espresso, and Viola Big Apple Dreaming.

Click here to view the public health and safety bulletin.

Anyone who has the products is asked to return them to the stores for disposal. Anyone who experiences adverse reactions should report their symptoms and product use to their healthcare provider.