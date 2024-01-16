Michigan budget forecasts revenue surplus for the state

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan prepared for a rainy day that hasn't come just yet, which means we could be looking at a significant surplus that lawmakers in Lansing will need to decide what to do with.

"It is above and beyond what we had anticipated," said State Rep. Sarah Lightner, who also serves as minority chair of the House Appropriations Committee. "You know, we had anticipated a recession. We're not really seeing too much of that. Right now, we're looking at a little over $400 million."

That's $418 million, according to State Rep. Angela Witwer, who also chairs the House Appropriations Committee.

In a statement, Witwer said she is "thrilled" to announce the surplus, saying, "undoubtedly a testament to the strategic and thoughtful investments made by House Democrats and our commitment to the prosperity of our state and its people."

As far as what they'd like to see with the funds, Republican lawmakers agree-- they'd like to see the money given back to the taxpayer.

"If we're talking about getting population and people being attracted to Michigan, let's do things like other states are doing that are working, which is lower income tax. So that would be my priority," said State Republican Rep. Donni Steele.

In a statement, Witwer said she looks forward to "maximizing every dollar to put Michiganders first," and fellow Democratic lawmaker Emily Dievendorf says she would like to see the money used wisely and used on things like increasing public housing and more legal services for communities.

"I absolutely agree that we should save a good amount of this surplus," they said. "Last year was a unique situation to have as big a surplus as we had. I also believe that a budget should be used on services and the needs of Michigan residents."