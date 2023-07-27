Michigan brother, sister and 2 others charged with stealing over $3.5 million in pandemic funds

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit-area siblings and two other people have been charged for their alleged role in a multi-million dollar scheme involving COVID-19 pandemic funds, officials said.

Kenny Lee Howard III, 30, Keila Lanae Howard, 34, David Christopher Davis, 25, and Stevenvan Eugene Ware have been charged in connection to this unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

According to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison, the Howards and the two other defendants filed over 700 claims in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, California, New York, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Hawaii and Guam.

In addition, the defendants allegedly used their own names to file some of the claims for pandemic unemployment assistance in several states. In other cases, the defendants used stolen information from other people to file claims.

According to the complaint, the defendants allegedly illegally obtained over $3.5 million in funds throughout this scheme.

"This alleged scheme diverted money away from American workers in need of financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "My office is committed to prosecuting anyone who exploited our national crisis to enrich themselves, and today's charges are a reflection of that commitment.

Officials say trial cannot be held on felony charges in a complaint, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan Particka and Timothy Wyse.