Michigan-based EV battery startup lays off 25% of workforce

(CBS DETROIT) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based electric vehicle battery startup, has laid off 25% of its workforce.

The company says that due to market conditions, it is cutting its workforce by 128 employees, which includes 82 people in Michigan.

In addition, ONE clarified that the layoffs did not impact the new battery cell plant being built in Van Buren Township. This facility is expected to employ 2,100 individuals.

"While decisions that impact our colleagues are always difficult, these actions position ONE for future growth and delivering on its mission, including continuing to establish its gigafactory (ONE Circle) in Michigan and to develop a North American supply chain for batteries," the company said.

In December 2022, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that there would be a rebuild of Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township to support the new factory.

The company had announced the factory in October 2022, saying they expected to create engineering, manufacturing and operational jobs by 2025 and would invest over $1.6 million to have the factory in Van Buren Township.