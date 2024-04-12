Michigan authorities searching for parole absconder who shot at officers

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with the Michigan Department of Corrections officers Friday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Marcus Gamba Oglesby, 31, of Jackson. State police described Oglesby as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and said he was last seen wearing all black clothing.

At 7:55 a.m., officers with the MDOC Absconder Recovery Unit were following a black Jeep Patriot on the 1700 block of Willow Highway in Lansing Township.

Oglesby, a parole absconder wanted on several felony warrants, including aggravated assault, was a passenger in the vehicle.

When the vehicle entered Delta Township, the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the MDOC vehicle, and the officers returned fire, according to state police.

Neither the officers nor the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect got back into the vehicle, which left the area. The MDOC officers followed it into the Westland Center Plaza at Waverly Road and W. Saginaw Highway. The suspect got out of the car and ran away.

The driver in the suspect vehicle also left the area.

Authorities are searching for the suspect and the vehicle.

Oglesby is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and to call 911.