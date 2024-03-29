Michigan authorities release body cam video in killing of murder suspect who allegedly fired at officers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan authorities have released body camera footage after a domestic violence incident allegedly led to a shootout in Genesee County. Two people and the suspect were killed in the incident.

Eric Bennett, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Kasi Ane Gipe, 51, and Ron Tatro, 31, on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Eric Bennett, 28, was allegedly shot by authorities in Genesee County after shooting at them. He is accused of killing to people before engaging with authorities. Genesee County Sheriff's Office

At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, Clio officers responded to North Mills Street after receiving several 911 calls reporting a domestic violence incident with shots being fired.

Earlier in the day, there was an argument between two domestic partners that authorities were not called to, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson.

This argument then escalated later into the evening when the suspect, Bennett, shot Tatro multiple times while he was on the phone with his mother.

Ron Tatro, 31, was allegedly shot by Eric Bennett, 28, in Genesee County on Tuesday, March 26. Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Then, Gipe came to investigate the situation, and she was also shot and killed, Swanson said.

"Ron Tatro and Kasi Gipe did not deserve what happened to them," Swanson said. "When somebody is committed to taking another person's life, that is the definition of an active shooter, especially with multiple victims. These aren't barricaded gunmen, these aren't hostages, this someone who had already made the decision to take a human life."

Swanson said the Clio officer arrived, and three deputies got there within a minute, engaging with Bennett.

They ordered him to put the gun down several times and can be heard saying, "We don't want to shoot you," according to body camera footage the sheriff's office released Thursday.

Swanson said the shotgun used to kill the victims was the same one Bennett used to shoot at authorities. After this, the officer and deputies returned fire.

They secured the weapon and then administered aid to Bennett. "As soon as Bennett was suppressed, the scene was over," Swanson said.

There are no additional suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

The officer and the deputies are on paid leave, according to protocol for both departments.

"I want to just briefly if I could, number one, commend both my city officer and the deputies involved for their courage, their dedication and their calm and cool under fire," said Clio Police Chief Wendel Millstead, who joined Swanson during the press conference. "The risk that they put themselves to is something that the average person would never understand."

He also thanked the city and community for their support and outreach to the agencies, showing their concern for the welfare of the city and the community.