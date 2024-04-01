Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, other leaders hold gun violence prevention town hall in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - An open discussion surrounding Michigan's newest gun laws and gun ownership took place in Novi on Saturday.

A panel of speakers, including state elected officials, gun violence prevention advocates and Attorney General Dana Nessel, addressed a crowd of Oakland County community members in attendance at the Novi Civic Center.

"I think the common refrain that many of us have both heard and uttered over the course of many years is we don't have to live like this. And now, because of the work that's been done in the legislature and by the governor, we don't have to," Nessel said to the crowd.

Some of the topics discussed included February's legislation that requires safe storage of guns and ammo, universal background checks, laws surrounding domestic violence and gun ownership and more.

"These are people who act totally in bad faith when it comes to gun violence prevention and 2nd amendment legislation, and I view it as every single step is towards confiscating all the firearms. So, I wanted to make my presence known that I'm a Michigander; I oppose this. And I wanted my voice to be heard," says Avi Rachlin, a 2nd Amendment activist who was one of several in attendance Saturday.

Rachlin says he feels like this legislation is an echo chamber where he says he feels like only one side of gun rights gets heard.

State Rep. Kelly Breen hosted the event and said it was important to get feedback from the community now that these laws have been in effect for nearly two months.

She says she hopes to host more in the future.