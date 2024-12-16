Michigan appeals court upholds charges in state voter intimidation robocall case

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled to uphold charges against two men accused of issuing robocalls to intimidate Detroit voters during the 2020 election.

The court ruled there was enough evidence to show that the robocalls issued by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl were "intentionally false," according to a news release. The decision comes after the two men filed a motion in circuit court to quash the charges. The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the appeals court to review the case and determine if the robocalls included intentional false speech and attempted to influence a vote.

"Voter intimidation infringes upon the fundamental right to vote," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I am grateful the Court of Appeals saw this conduct for what it was—a gross misrepresentation of voting procedures meant to scare voters from participating in our elections. We look forward to continuing with the criminal case and bringing this matter to trial."

Burkman, 57, of Arlington, Virginia, and Wohl, 25, of Los Angeles, California, were charged with one count of bribing/intimidating voters, one count of conspiracy to commit an election law violation, one count of using a computer to commit the crime of election law and one count of using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy.

Officials say the calls made in August 2020 falsely warned Detroit residents that if they voted by mail, they could be subjected to arrest, debt collection, and forced vaccination. Nearly 12,000 people with the 313 area code received a call.

Investigators said similar 30-second automated phone calls were made in New York state, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois.

Burkman and Wohl pleaded guilty in 2022 to telecommunications fraud in the Ohio case.