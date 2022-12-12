Michigan among states with low flu activity

(CBS DETROIT) - As influenza rates are high across the United States, Michigan is one of the states with low influenza activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

CDC

For the week ending in Dec. 3 the CDC says the state of Michigan had low flu activity. Alaska was another state with low flu activity.

While Michigan reports low flu activity, neighboring states are experiencing high flu activity levels. According to the CDC, Ohio and Indiana both have very high flu levels.

To view an interactive version of the map, visit here.

According to the CDC, the system used for the data in this map monitors visits for respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat, referred to as ILI, or influenza-like illness. The data doesn't track laboratory confirmed influenza, and could record visits that are due to other respiratory pathogens, but have similar symptoms.

In addition to this, the CDC also says the data doesn't measure the geographic spread within a state, so an outbreak in one city could cause the state to show high flu activity levels.