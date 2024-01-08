Michigan AG Nessel releases report of alleged abuse at Gaylord Catholic Diocese

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel released a report regarding abuse allegations that took place in the Gaylord Catholic Diocese.

The report consists of 28 names, including 26 priests and two deacons, accused of sexual misconduct since Jan. 1, 1950. According to the report, 18 of these individuals were ordained or incardinated by the Diocese of Gaylord.

It contains detailed descriptions of abuse allegations, including grooming and the misuse of authority against minors and adults.

"Our promise to the victims was that every case of sexual abuse and assault would be thoroughly reviewed and that the results of the investigation would be transparent," said Nessel. "I especially want to thank the survivors who have shared their stories, sometimes for the first time after decades of silence. Their willingness to come forward has helped bring attention to an issue that has affected so many in our state and our country, especially children."

According to Nessel, the possible prosecution of many of these cases isn't possible due to the following reasons:

the statue of limitations

the accused priest has died

if the conduct did not violate Michigan law

if the person who accused a priest of sexual abuses doesn't want to pursue criminal charges

This is part of Nessel's clergy abuse investigation. In October 2018, law enforcement authorities executed search warrants at the seven dioceses in the state.

The attorney general's first report on the Diocese of Marquette was released in 2022. To date, 11 priests have been charged with assault by Nessel, but none of those cases were priests in the Diocese of Gaylord.

The full report has been released to the public as an acknowledgment to the victims.