Michigan AG Nessel rejects request to open criminal investigation into 2020 election

Michigan election workers fear threats to their safety as November approaches

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday declined to open a criminal investigation into Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos, who testified before the Senate Oversight Committee in December 2020 amid fraud allegations in the election.

Nessel responded to the request from Republican state Reps. Neil Friske, James DeSana and Steve Carra, citing the oversight committee's report that found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud

The 55-page report also refutes claims of election fraud in Antrim County.

"Based on a thorough review of all relevant material, it is clear a criminal investigation is not warranted, and I respectfully decline your request," Nessel wrote in the letter to the representatives.

Earlier this month, Michigan State Sen. Pat Colbeck and members of the Michigan House Freedom Caucus also called for another investigation into the 2020 election and Dominion Voting Systems, claiming perjury related to Poulos' testimony.

Multiple recounts in Michigan found that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election by about 150,000 votes; however, Colbeck claimed that documented evidence alleges 15 counts of perjury.