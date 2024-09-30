Michigan AG launches investigation into alleged pet adoption scheme

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an investigation into an alleged pet adoption scheme involving false vaccination records.

Officials say in May 2024, a person using the alias "Abby Stratiskii" posted on RescueMe.org that they needed to rehome their dog "Toby" after receiving an eviction notice. Two people from Michigan who saw the listing paid Stratiskii a $250 adoption fee and received the dog's veterinary and vaccination records, according to a news release. However, the records are believed to be fake.

The Michigan Attorney General's office identified two other postings linked to Stratiskii.

Nessel said the department issued civil investigative subpoenas to Facebook, the operators of RescueMe.org and PETIQ, the company that issued a rabies tag.

"Animal lovers want to provide homes for pets in need," Nessel said in a statement. "Unfortunately, bad actors sometimes take advantage of this generosity. When looking to adopt online, consumers need to be vigilant against those looking to deceive them. My office is dedicated to protecting consumers by investigating and uncovering these scammers and using all available tools at our disposal to hold them accountable."

Anyone who may have adopted a pet from Stratiskii or has information on their identity is asked to contact the Consumer Protection Team at 517-335-7599, toll-free at 877-765-8388 or complete an online complaint form.