AG Nessel announces Michigan's new law enforcement partnership to catch sexual assault suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - A new partnership aims to bring suspects of sexual assault back to Michigan to face justice.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hopes the initiative, called Operation Survivor Justice, between her office, elected county prosecutors, and the U.S. Marshals Service will be a model for other states.

"Operation Survivor Justice is a partnership between my office--the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the US Marshal Service and elected county prosecutors throughout the state to locate, apprehend and return to Michigan offenders with outstanding sexual assault charges to stand trial and face accountability and justice at long last," said Nessel.

She said that utilizing the U.S. Marshals Service to physically transport people who are caught is less expensive than private party extradition. State lawmakers have allocated $1 million to help fund the new partnership. Nessel said the hope is to get justice for hundreds of Michigan sexual assault survivors.

"This funding, this program, we believe will make a significant difference it will touch the lives of victims and those who hopefully will never become one because we're able to take this decisive strike with our new partners in this effort to secure justice for as many sexual assault survivors as possible," said Nessel.

Nessel said that this new partnership is a first of its kind and has brought people back to face justice from California, Florida and even Mexico.