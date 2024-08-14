Watch CBS News
Politics

AG Nessel announces Michigan's new law enforcement partnership to catch sexual assault suspects

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan AG announces "Operation Survivor Justice"
Michigan AG announces "Operation Survivor Justice" 01:44

(CBS DETROIT) - A new partnership aims to bring suspects of sexual assault back to Michigan to face justice. 

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hopes the initiative, called Operation Survivor Justice, between her office, elected county prosecutors, and the U.S. Marshals Service will be a model for other states.

"Operation Survivor Justice is a partnership between my office--the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the US Marshal Service and elected county prosecutors throughout the state to locate, apprehend and return to Michigan offenders with outstanding sexual assault charges to stand trial and face accountability and justice at long last," said Nessel. 

She said that utilizing the U.S. Marshals Service to physically transport people who are caught is less expensive than private party extradition. State lawmakers have allocated $1 million to help fund the new partnership. Nessel said the hope is to get justice for hundreds of Michigan sexual assault survivors. 

"This funding, this program, we believe will make a significant difference it will touch the lives of victims and those who hopefully will never become one because we're able to take this decisive strike with our new partners in this effort to secure justice for as many sexual assault survivors as possible," said Nessel. 

Nessel said that this new partnership is a first of its kind and has brought people back to face justice from California, Florida and even Mexico. 

Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.