Michigan AG Dana Nessel announces charges in MPerks scheme

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges Thursday against a 22-year-old Grand Haven man for a scheme that stole information and points from Meijer's MPerks programs.

According to Nessel, Meijer is looking at a million-dollar loss from the scheme.

"This investigation discovered encrypted chats in foreign online markets where Mperks account credentials were being offered for sale advertised with the corresponding points contained within each account," said Nessel. "These marketplaces were using cryptocurrency and digital currency platforms in order to facilitate the sales."

Nicolas Mui was arraigned on Dec. 27 and is facing upwards of 10 felony counts for the scheme, which he conducted, according to Nessel's office, from his home.

"Covert surveillance of this suspect in his residence allowed investigators to determine his Ottawa county home was the location from which the alleged criminal enterprise operated. In addition, during the search, investigators seized more than $20,000 in cash and more than 460,000 in digital currency wallets," Nessel said.

According to Nessel's office, investigators don't believe Meijer's data was breached but say the information was stolen in a larger-scale third-party data breach and sold.

Meijer has reimbursed the points lost by their customers, a choice that Janet, a shopper in Lansing, tells CBS News Detroit she feels is a good move.

"The MPerks work out real well for me. I used to feed a lot of people. I don't any longer, but it works out, and you need it," Janet said.

Nessel urged Michiganders to change passwords frequently.

"I recommend all Michigan consumers practice reasonable password discipline by changing passwords often, not using the same login credentials across multiple platforms, and always following best practices in the aftermath of a breach if you receive notice that your information has been compromised," she said.