Should parents of kids who threaten schools face charges? Michigan prosecutors weigh in

Michigan prosecutors speak on whether parents should be charged over school threats

ARMADA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The school year has just begun, but already law enforcement and school officials are dealing with an influx of school threats.

On Thursday night, Armada Area School District got word of a concerning TikTok video that surfaced on social media threatening the schools.

It's yet another incident that's being investigated in Metro Detroit that authorities are taking very seriously.

CBS Detroit

"This is a well thought out TikTok that went out to say there will be harm if you come to the school," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lucido says no charges have been filed involving the threat targeting Armada Area Schools that was circulated on social media. The district superintendent sent a letter to families on Thursday saying police were notified immediately of the concerning video.

Armada Area Schools

Because authorities were not able to pinpoint who made the threat and if it was credible, the district felt it was necessary to close all schools on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this is going to happen, and I'm telling the students out there right now, if you get caught doing something like this, we will hold you accountable 100%," Lucido said.

Lucido says all school districts in Michigan have a zero-tolerance policy for any alarming statements made toward schools.

This prompts the question: Can parents of children who make these threats be held responsible? Lucido says absolutely.

"Why? It's their child that caused the problem and the liability and responsibility rests with the parents until the child's 18th birthday. Every case stands alone on their own merit. We look at all the facts and circumstances," said Lucido.

In Oakland County, three teenage students were charged this week for allegedly posting threats online targeting South Lyon East High School.

CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit asked Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald if parents of students who make threats should face charges, but we never heard back. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office says each situation is evaluated on a case-by-case basis and they have no intention of holding parents liable for school threats they have nothing to do with.

Overall, Lucido says it comes down to discipline.

"Parents have to go ahead and try to detour and deflect any wrongdoing of their child. I will not in this office stand to put another child in harm's way by way of knife, gun, any kind of other weapon that's out there brought into the schools where it's supposed to be a safe zone," said Lucido.

The Armada Area School District posted an update on Friday afternoon, saying police have connected the threat to a spam threat circulating on TikTok.

School will resume on Monday with more police on patrol to take precaution.

Armada Area Schools