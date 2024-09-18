2 Michigan hotels among Michelin's list of best places to stay in U.S.

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michelin Guide is known in the culinary world for its guides on exceptional restaurants and is now awarding Michelin Key ratings to outstanding hotels throughout the U.S.

The first-ever list of hotels with key distinctions was released in April, and now, in only the second update to the list of hotels, two Michigan hotels were named among the honorees.

Hotels can earn a Michelin Key based on architecture, design, quality of service, personality, character and other outstanding characteristics.

The Shinola Hotel, which is located in downtown Detroit, earned a key. The Detroit-based watchmaker that also manufactures bikes and leather goods, opened the boutique hotel in January 2019.

The Michelin Guide says that besides stylish hotel rooms that nod to the city's manufacturing roots, the Shinola Hotel is notable for social spaces, which include its "16,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, and retail space include San Morello, an Italian restaurant, along with a cocktail bar (Evening Bar), a beer hall (The Brakeman), and two fast-casual restaurants, Penny Red's and Mister Dips."

In addition to the Shinola Hotel, the Daxton Hotel in Birmingham also earned a Michelin Key. The hotel is fitted with black marble, dark wood, colorful paintings and sculptures in the lobby, and the rooms "display echoes of multiple eras of architectural history, from Victorian ornament to Art Deco and Modernist gestures and beyond," according to the Michelin Guide.

Visit the Michelin Guide's website to see a full list of the hotels across the U.S. that have received Michelin Key distinctions.